A day of festivities brought the Christmas spirit to a town.

The festive season kicked off in Market Deeping on Sunday (December 1) with a Christmas market and lights switch on.

There were more than 50 stalls as well as an entertainment stage with a variety of local performers and an exhibition by Market Deeping Model Railway Club.

Roban and Lilly on the rides. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A highlight of the event was the barrel train which was driven around by Santa and filled with passengers on every journey.

Mayor of Market Deeping Pam Byrd said: “It was a really jolly event.

“We had music at both ends of the Market Place and lots of different things happening.”

Santa with Emily Smiley and Lily Ward. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Music from Deeping churches. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rachel Cuthbert and Lisa Cuthbert. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Shoddy Waddy performing at the Christmas event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Olivia Watson with Ophelia-Clementine with Norah-Bone on the Santa train. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Santa on his bike. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The town was illuminated as the Christmas lights were switched on just after 4pm.