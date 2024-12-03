Home   Stamford   News   Article

Market Deeping Christmas market and lights switch on brings festive atmosphere to town

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 15:34, 03 December 2024
 | Updated: 15:44, 03 December 2024

A day of festivities brought the Christmas spirit to a town.

The festive season kicked off in Market Deeping on Sunday (December 1) with a Christmas market and lights switch on.

There were more than 50 stalls as well as an entertainment stage with a variety of local performers and an exhibition by Market Deeping Model Railway Club.

Roban and Lilly on the rides. Photo: Chris Lowndes
A highlight of the event was the barrel train which was driven around by Santa and filled with passengers on every journey.

Mayor of Market Deeping Pam Byrd said: “It was a really jolly event.

“We had music at both ends of the Market Place and lots of different things happening.”

Santa with Emily Smiley and Lily Ward. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Music from Deeping churches. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Rachel Cuthbert and Lisa Cuthbert. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Shoddy Waddy performing at the Christmas event. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Olivia Watson with Ophelia-Clementine with Norah-Bone on the Santa train. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Shoddy Waddy performing at the Christmas event. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Santa on his bike. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The town was illuminated as the Christmas lights were switched on just after 4pm.

