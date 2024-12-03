Market Deeping Christmas market and lights switch on brings festive atmosphere to town
A day of festivities brought the Christmas spirit to a town.
The festive season kicked off in Market Deeping on Sunday (December 1) with a Christmas market and lights switch on.
There were more than 50 stalls as well as an entertainment stage with a variety of local performers and an exhibition by Market Deeping Model Railway Club.
A highlight of the event was the barrel train which was driven around by Santa and filled with passengers on every journey.
Mayor of Market Deeping Pam Byrd said: “It was a really jolly event.
“We had music at both ends of the Market Place and lots of different things happening.”
The town was illuminated as the Christmas lights were switched on just after 4pm.