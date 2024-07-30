An MP campaigning for improvements to the A1 has voiced her concerns in a parliament debate.

MP for Rutland and Stamford Alicia Kearns (Con) led a debate in the House of Commons yesterday (July 29) on the safety of the A1.

Mrs Kearns said: “Nearly every week I receive a news alert of another accident along the A1 and each time I hold my breath hoping that there is not another fatality. This cannot go on.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

“Short slip roads, dangerous central reservation crossings and poorly designed junctions put our communities at risk every day.”

During the adjournment debate, which allows a backbench MP to take control in the chamber for 30 minutes on a topic of their choice, she called on the Government to make a number of changes.

This includes introducing a new road sign nationally to warn of short slip roads and encourage traffic to move briefly into the right hand lane and implement safety upgrades at junctions along the A1 such as at Great Ponton and Colsterworth.

Traffic on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

She also called for a change to the formula of how National Highways directs safety investments to reflect lower population density areas.

National Highways is investigating what effect closing central reservation gaps on the A1 would have on drivers.

A study into all 57 of the crossing points on the A1 between Stamford and Blyth will take place.

Mrs Kearns wants the government to deliver whatever recommendations National Highways makes following this investigation.

She has launched a petition calling on the Government and National Highways to improve the safety of the A1 between Stamford South and Little Ponton.

She said: “There is still more I want to do, but this debate was an important opportunity to set out my concerns to the Government and raise our communities’ concerns in parliament.”



