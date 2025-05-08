Star Wars fans came out in force for an annual event.

More than 550 people gathered at Deepings Community Library over the weekend to celebrate Star Wars Day, which coincides with May 4 due fans of the hit series coining the term ‘may the fourth be with you’.

A Stormtrooper, Shadowtrooper and Obi Wan Kenobi proved a hit with children as well as passersby who honked their car horns and waved.

The annual Star Wars day returned to Deepings Library

Activities included lightsaber making, crafts and a tombola.

Tui Girdlestone, library manager, said: “All in all it was a great atmosphere and a success for the library.”

Storm Troopers at Deepings Library

