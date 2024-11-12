Three developers have been selected to build homes and businesses on a derelict factory site.

Contracts have been exchanged for the land previously occupied by engineering firm Cummins, off Barnack Road, Stamford.

Housebuilder Morris Homes, which was responsible for Cecil Square on the north side of Kettering Road, Stamford, will build about 150 homes. Burghley Land Ltd will build business units, while Inspired Living will build a retirement village.

An artist's impression of how homes on the site might look

South Kesteven District Council bought the brownfield site for £7.5 million when the generator firm vacated it back in 2019, budgeted £1.3 million to clear away most of the old buildings, and has been paying £250,000 a year to maintain the electricity supply.

The aim of the council was to create St Martin’s Park, a development of 150 homes, a care home and business units.

An area of greenfield land owned by Burghley House Preservation Trust, which lies to the east of the Cummins site, would also be used for the development, which is nearly 15 acres in total.

Members of the council with the selected developers

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford St John’s), the council’s cabinet member for property, said: “This is a major development that will transform a derelict site into a thriving addition to the Stamford community.

“It will be a high-quality, well-designed and sustainable development with cycle routes and walkways into the town centre.

“It’s important to note that South Kesteven District Council bought the former Cummins site in order to preserve employment use and we have remained true to that ambition.”

Outline planning permission for the site was granted in 2021 and the three developers will submit detailed applications for their work early in 2025. This will include a joint scheme for infrastructure, such as roads.

An artist's impression focusing on the retirement village's shared facilities building. Image: Urban Edge Architecture

Cindy Cade from Cheshire-based Morris Homes said they would be building both ‘premium’ and affordable homes ranging from two to five bedrooms.

An artist's impression showing the retirement village's shared facilities building and some of the proposed apartment blocks. Image: Urban Edge Architecture

Shaun Whelan from Inspired Villages said more age-appropriate housing for over 65s is needed in the UK and that they would be using their knowledge and experience to make the retirement village in Stamford “a vibrant and thriving space that positively impacts on the lives of residents and the wider community”.

The development area outlined in red

A blueprint of how the development could be divided up

