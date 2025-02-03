Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford firefighters called to Evergreen Care Trust office in Barnack Road

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
Published: 11:18, 03 February 2025
 | Updated: 11:25, 03 February 2025

Firefighters have been called to an office building following reports of a burning smell.

The Evergreen Care Trust office in Barnack Road, Stamford, has been evacuated this morning (Monday).

The town’s fire crew are currently on the scene and checking the building is safe.

The building is being checked as a precaution.
All volunteers and staff have been safely evacuated while the checks are carried out.

Firefighters on the scene in Barnack Road.
