Firefighters were called to a crash.

Crews from Market Deeping were called to a two-vehicle crash on Stamford Road, in Tallington, just after 11.30pm last night (Saturday, March 1).

Firefighters made the cars safe by disconnecting the batteries.

Crews from Market Deeping were called to Tallington. Picture: iStock

