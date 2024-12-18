Rushing water, a blackbird mid-flight, and an elegant butterfly were among images that featured in Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society’s Print of the Year competition.

Members were encouraged to put forward their best work from 2024 at the December meeting of the club. A range of artwork was accepted, with categories including portrait, landscape, macro, street and composite.

The competition was judged by Nottingham photographer Sue Hartley.

Martin Rodgers' winning entry

Sue offered in-depth critique of all the entries and plenty of useful tips on how the images could be improved.

Martin Rodgers won the competition with his image 'A leaf is rescued', which showcased a powerful scene of a flowing river and a lone yellow leaf, beached on a rock.

Runner-up David Hodson submitted 'Marbled White Butterfly', which portrayed a hungry butterfly poised on a flower.

David Hodson's second-place photograph

In third place was Sue West’s 'Coming into Land', a well-timed image of a blackbird on the cusp of clutching a berry.

Fourth place went to Chris Read and his artful black and white street photograph of The Bothy.

In fifth place was Veronica Watson’s carefully crafted composite 'The Mask'.

The society’s next competition will be in January with entries judged by members.

Sue West's photograph of a blackbird

Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend the annual general meeting, held on Thursday January 15 at Great Casterton Church Hall.

Chris Read's photograph of The Bothy

Veronica Watson's fifth-place photograph

Further details can be found on the society’s website at www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk.