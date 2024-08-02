A young artist with a mission to make people happy has had her painting of sausages selected for an exhibition.

Five-year-old Etta Blythe’s acrylic painting of sausages has been selected out of thousands of entries for the Royal Academy of Art’s Young Artist Exhibition, which has just opened in London.

It was also chosen by Royal Academy of Art’s president, Rebecca Salter, as the ‘most inspiring’ within the early years category, resulting in a prize of art vouchers both for Etta and Stamford Junior School, which she attends.

Etta Blythe was selected for the Royal Academy of Art’s Young Artist Exhibition 2024

Etta said: “Sausages make me happy and I wanted to paint happy things.

“Sometimes people are sad and I wanted to share my favourite things with other people so that maybe when they’re walking by it reminds them of things they like to eat and they feel happy for a minute too.”

Etta Blythe's artwork called sausages

Her mum, Helen, added: “I’m so happy that Etta has had the opportunity to celebrate doing something she loves.”







