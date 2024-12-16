Home   Stamford   News   Article

Colin Furze starts Stamford Santa Fun Run with a blaze of glory in Burghley Park

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:43, 16 December 2024
 | Updated: 16:59, 16 December 2024

More than 1,000 Santas were released from a fun run start line by YouTube sensation Colin Furze and his flaming Christmas trees.

The madcap inventor was raised up in the bucket of a JCB for the stunt at the Stamford Santa Fun Run held in Burghley Park on Sunday (December 15).

And as five metre high flames shot out of two spruces sitting beside him, the heat could be felt by the crowds as they set off around a choice of courses laid out around the park, the longest of which went up to Burghley House.

The event - the 16th of its kind in Stamford - has raised thousands of pounds for two main beneficiaries this year: Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which cares for people from across the area, and the mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford.

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley will also receive a donation to share between smaller local causes.

Nick Wells from Stamford Striders organises the event with a team of fellow volunteers from the running club. He said: “Having had to postpone the fun run by a week because of Storm Darragh, we’re delighted so many Santas were able to make it, and those who couldn’t were generally happy to donate their entry fees as a gift to the charities this Christmas.

“We know it means a huge amount to Sue Ryder and MindSpace.”

Money is still coming in and looks likely to be in line with recent years’ events, which have resulted in more than £20,000 being donated. An official handover to the charities will take place in January.

Photos by LincsOnline photographer Chris Lowndes can be purchased from www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk.

Colin Furze arrives with his stunt equipment. Photo: Delia Calder
Colin Furze arrives with his stunt equipment. Photo: Delia Calder
YouTuber Colin Furze and event compere Nick Harding on stage
YouTuber Colin Furze and event compere Nick Harding on stage
Raffle elves Sarah Blackmore and Zoe Wade
Raffle elves Sarah Blackmore and Zoe Wade
Carys Vaughn and Rafferty Owens, 7
Carys Vaughn and Rafferty Owens, 7
Emma, Ella and Lily Martin
Emma, Ella and Lily Martin
Witham Hall School pupils and staff
Witham Hall School pupils and staff
Michelle and James Parks with Ellie, 4, and Ivy, 7
Michelle and James Parks with Ellie, 4, and Ivy, 7
Natalie Colman and Tilly the dog
Natalie Colman and Tilly the dog
Mark and Gemma Cochran with Connor, 6, and Oakley the dog
Mark and Gemma Cochran with Connor, 6, and Oakley the dog
Fern Roberts, 4, and big sister Amber, 7
Fern Roberts, 4, and big sister Amber, 7
Jamie Scott with Rosie, 3, Carly, Rhys, Terry, Finley, Holly and Wilfred Lane
Jamie Scott with Rosie, 3, Carly, Rhys, Terry, Finley, Holly and Wilfred Lane
Santas enjoying the pre-run warm up
Santas enjoying the pre-run warm up
Two young runners having fun
Two young runners having fun
YouTube star Colin Furze sent flames shooting into the air aboard his JCB
YouTube star Colin Furze sent flames shooting into the air aboard his JCB
Before and after the run there was a chance to learn more about the sponsors and beneficiaries of the event
Before and after the run there was a chance to learn more about the sponsors and beneficiaries of the event
Santas pour out into Burghley Park
Santas pour out into Burghley Park
Colin with his flaming trees. Photo: Delia Calder
Colin with his flaming trees. Photo: Delia Calder
A fireball shoots from Colin's tree. Photo: Delia Calder
A fireball shoots from Colin's tree. Photo: Delia Calder
Paul Brewster leading the warm up
Paul Brewster leading the warm up
Colin Furze gave all the runners a blast with his flame throwers
Colin Furze gave all the runners a blast with his flame throwers
YouTube star Colin Furze sent flames shooting into the air aboard his JCB
YouTube star Colin Furze sent flames shooting into the air aboard his JCB
An unusual mode of transport for Santa was in the car park
An unusual mode of transport for Santa was in the car park
PC Howard was one of the sponsors, providing a mobile stage for the warm up and the raffle
PC Howard was one of the sponsors, providing a mobile stage for the warm up and the raffle
Flames fire out of Colin's Christmas trees
Flames fire out of Colin's Christmas trees
Colin Furze tells the Santas what he's up to
Colin Furze tells the Santas what he's up to
Warm-up maestro Paul Brewster danced on stage in front of more than 1,000 Santas
Warm-up maestro Paul Brewster danced on stage in front of more than 1,000 Santas
Stamford Santa Fun Run puts a smile on people's faces
Stamford Santa Fun Run puts a smile on people's faces
Santas pass through the start arch next to Colin Furze's flame throwers
Santas pass through the start arch next to Colin Furze's flame throwers
The event is organised by Stamford Striders Running Club
The event is organised by Stamford Striders Running Club
Even little legs took on the longest of the routes
Even little legs took on the longest of the routes
A crowd of Santas head through the park
A crowd of Santas head through the park
The longest of the three routes featured Burghley House
The longest of the three routes featured Burghley House
Burghley provided a stunning backdrop for the run
Burghley provided a stunning backdrop for the run
Santas in front of Burghley House
Santas in front of Burghley House
It's a chance for people to take some healthy exercise
It's a chance for people to take some healthy exercise
Nothing says 'Christmas' like Stamford Santa Fun Run
Nothing says 'Christmas' like Stamford Santa Fun Run
Santa outfits are paid for by sponsors, so that more of the entry money goes to charity
Santa outfits are paid for by sponsors, so that more of the entry money goes to charity
The event raises more than £20,000 for local charities
The event raises more than £20,000 for local charities
A sea of Santas moved around Burghley Park
A sea of Santas moved around Burghley Park
Keen dogs could be seen around the course
Keen dogs could be seen around the course
Many families take part
Many families take part
The course was pushchair friendly
The course was pushchair friendly
Good dogs on leads were welcome
Good dogs on leads were welcome
People enjoyed watching Colin Furze start the race in his usual wacky way
People enjoyed watching Colin Furze start the race in his usual wacky way
Santas queue for a comfort break
Santas queue for a comfort break
There was a lot of jovial spirit in the air
There was a lot of jovial spirit in the air
People ran, jogged and walked a choice of three distances
People ran, jogged and walked a choice of three distances
Sponsors of the event had gazebos, alongside the beneficiaries
Sponsors of the event had gazebos, alongside the beneficiaries
Little legs were as good as long ones
Little legs were as good as long ones
The crowds were huge
The crowds were huge
That's one way to see what's going on
That's one way to see what's going on
Getting into the spirit of it
Getting into the spirit of it

