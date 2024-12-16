More than 1,000 Santas were released from a fun run start line by YouTube sensation Colin Furze and his flaming Christmas trees.

The madcap inventor was raised up in the bucket of a JCB for the stunt at the Stamford Santa Fun Run held in Burghley Park on Sunday (December 15).

And as five metre high flames shot out of two spruces sitting beside him, the heat could be felt by the crowds as they set off around a choice of courses laid out around the park, the longest of which went up to Burghley House.

The event - the 16th of its kind in Stamford - has raised thousands of pounds for two main beneficiaries this year: Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which cares for people from across the area, and the mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford.

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley will also receive a donation to share between smaller local causes.

Nick Wells from Stamford Striders organises the event with a team of fellow volunteers from the running club. He said: “Having had to postpone the fun run by a week because of Storm Darragh, we’re delighted so many Santas were able to make it, and those who couldn’t were generally happy to donate their entry fees as a gift to the charities this Christmas.

“We know it means a huge amount to Sue Ryder and MindSpace.”

Money is still coming in and looks likely to be in line with recent years’ events, which have resulted in more than £20,000 being donated. An official handover to the charities will take place in January.

Photos by LincsOnline photographer Chris Lowndes can be purchased from www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk.

Colin Furze arrives with his stunt equipment. Photo: Delia Calder

YouTuber Colin Furze and event compere Nick Harding on stage

Raffle elves Sarah Blackmore and Zoe Wade

Carys Vaughn and Rafferty Owens, 7

Emma, Ella and Lily Martin

Witham Hall School pupils and staff

Michelle and James Parks with Ellie, 4, and Ivy, 7

Natalie Colman and Tilly the dog

Mark and Gemma Cochran with Connor, 6, and Oakley the dog

Fern Roberts, 4, and big sister Amber, 7

Jamie Scott with Rosie, 3, Carly, Rhys, Terry, Finley, Holly and Wilfred Lane

Santas enjoying the pre-run warm up

Two young runners having fun

YouTube star Colin Furze sent flames shooting into the air aboard his JCB

Before and after the run there was a chance to learn more about the sponsors and beneficiaries of the event

Santas pour out into Burghley Park

Colin with his flaming trees. Photo: Delia Calder

A fireball shoots from Colin's tree. Photo: Delia Calder

Paul Brewster leading the warm up

Colin Furze gave all the runners a blast with his flame throwers

YouTube star Colin Furze sent flames shooting into the air aboard his JCB

An unusual mode of transport for Santa was in the car park

PC Howard was one of the sponsors, providing a mobile stage for the warm up and the raffle

Flames fire out of Colin's Christmas trees

Colin Furze tells the Santas what he's up to

Warm-up maestro Paul Brewster danced on stage in front of more than 1,000 Santas

Stamford Santa Fun Run puts a smile on people's faces

Santas pass through the start arch next to Colin Furze's flame throwers

The event is organised by Stamford Striders Running Club

Even little legs took on the longest of the routes

A crowd of Santas head through the park

The longest of the three routes featured Burghley House

Burghley provided a stunning backdrop for the run

Santas in front of Burghley House

It's a chance for people to take some healthy exercise

Nothing says 'Christmas' like Stamford Santa Fun Run

Santa outfits are paid for by sponsors, so that more of the entry money goes to charity

The event raises more than £20,000 for local charities

A sea of Santas moved around Burghley Park

Keen dogs could be seen around the course

Many families take part

The course was pushchair friendly

Good dogs on leads were welcome

People enjoyed watching Colin Furze start the race in his usual wacky way

Santas queue for a comfort break

There was a lot of jovial spirit in the air

People ran, jogged and walked a choice of three distances

Sponsors of the event had gazebos, alongside the beneficiaries

Little legs were as good as long ones

The crowds were huge

That's one way to see what's going on

Getting into the spirit of it

Photos can be purchased from www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk.

Digital downloads and prints are available.