More than 1,000 Santas were released from a fun run start line by YouTube sensation Colin Furze and his flaming Christmas trees.
The madcap inventor was raised up in the bucket of a JCB for the stunt at the Stamford Santa Fun Run held in Burghley Park on Sunday (December 15).
And as five metre high flames shot out of two spruces sitting beside him, the heat could be felt by the crowds as they set off around a choice of courses laid out around the park, the longest of which went up to Burghley House.
The event - the 16th of its kind in Stamford - has raised thousands of pounds for two main beneficiaries this year: Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which cares for people from across the area, and the mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford.
The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley will also receive a donation to share between smaller local causes.
Nick Wells from Stamford Striders organises the event with a team of fellow volunteers from the running club. He said: “Having had to postpone the fun run by a week because of Storm Darragh, we’re delighted so many Santas were able to make it, and those who couldn’t were generally happy to donate their entry fees as a gift to the charities this Christmas.
“We know it means a huge amount to Sue Ryder and MindSpace.”
Money is still coming in and looks likely to be in line with recent years’ events, which have resulted in more than £20,000 being donated. An official handover to the charities will take place in January.