I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and a very Happy New Year making memories with loved ones, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

The start of this year sadly feels very much like a repeat of the last, with flooding across our communities, although thankfully for some villages it has been far less significant. I am working on the flooding initiative I kicked off in the Autumn, which had to be pushed back due to the General Election, to establish Flood Action Groups and ensure our statutory bodies respond adequately. I have been in frequent contact with the Environment Agency, sewage companies and our Fire Services as well as Parish Councils and residents across our communities the last few days.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford. Photo: UK Parliament

Looking further ahead National Highways will kick off its safety improvement works to the A1 that I’ve secured in the next couple of months. As you will remember in 2023 they undertook upgrades between Tinwell and Colsterworth (the Rutland stretch of the A1) and now they will do the same on the stretch from South Witham to Little Ponton.

As part of my campaign to close dangerous central reservation crossings, National Highways is expected to take these safety works as an opportunity to close up to 16 of the smaller crossings, which is a good start. Whilst these are not the crossings where we see the highest accident rates, it shows our arguments are being heard and that they’re taking the initiative.

Next up for me is broadband and mobile phone signal coverage. Thank you to everyone who completed my survey to identify our ‘notspots’. I will be working to improve coverage in these areas, including meeting with service providers especially around Stamford. This is a difficult task, and not a fast one, but I will do all I can.

For our farmers, the end of 2024 marked a difficult year. I will continue to do all I can to call on the Government to rescind its Budget reforms to Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property relief. I will not stop this fight until our farmers are heard and supported and food security is higher up the Government’s agenda.

As I continue to look forward to the year ahead, my fight is ongoing to ensure the rurality of our communities is considered by the Government, so our councils receive the funding they deserve to invest in our infrastructure and services. The Government is proposing drastic restructuring where Rutland could lose its independence, and Lincolnshire receive a mayor and be split likely into two unitary authorities. I will monitor all of this closely. In particular, I will be working to improve our local healthcare services, so I’m really pleased the new day treatment unit for Stamford and Rutland Hospital is set to open this year to give staff and patients even better care, close to home.

Last but not least, thank you to over 2,000 of you who have signed my petition opposing Rutland County Council’s consideration of proposals to reduce Rutland’s black bin collection to only once every three weeks. Please do add your name on my website if you haven’t already. I do not believe it is in the best interests of public health to have nappies and similar items sat in homes for three weeks, and if a collection is missed, more.

From ‘stopping the stink’ in Corby Glen, securing an FM Licence for Rutland and Stamford Sound and hosting a Disability Forum and Jobs Fair, I have big plans for 2025 and as ever I will do all I can to continue championing our communities and working for you all.