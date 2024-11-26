Residents are poised to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

Following the weekend’s rain and with more expected tomorrow (Wednesday, November 27), a Local Resilience Forum involving police, fire and rescue, local authorities and the Environment Agency, is supporting an evacuation of the gated community Yarwell Mill, between Yarwell village and Nassington.

North Northamptonshire Council has plans in place to offer shelter to Yarwell Mill residents should it be required. Residents Association of Yarwell Mill have been told on social media that Yarwell Village Hall was available to accommodate them.

Yarwell Mill comprises dozens of park homes close to the River Nene. Photo: Google Maps

A water incident manager remains on site at Yarwell Mill to ensure residents can be safely evacuated if needed.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding through the Local Resilience Forum said despite two days’ sunshine they would not be complacent.

“We are still treating this situation as a major incident and I would encourage all of our residents to keep an eye on our communications over the next few days,” he said.

The forecast for the Stamford area on Wednesday is for more rain. Image: Met Office

“For the people being asked to evacuate their homes, I do not underestimate the impact this has and I’d like to thank everyone there for their cooperation during what we know is a very worrying and upsetting time for them.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people to abide by the safety measures put in place.

“We have seen a lot of people trying to drive through road closures or wade through deep flood water. This not only puts safety at risk but could also put the people doing the rescuing at risk, as well as resulting in some very costly vehicle repairs.”