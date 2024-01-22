One of the most influential nurses of all time is giving a free talk.

Known for helping to inspire Band Aid and the subsequent 1985 Live Aid concerts through her work in Ethiopia, Dr Dame Claire Bertschinger is an award-winning nurse and peace worker.

She will talk about her life and work on Thursday, January 25, at Stamford School’s Oswald Elliot Hall in East Street, Stamford.

It is part of the Stamford Lectures series of talks by speakers who are experts in their fields. Previous speakers have included ski jumper Eddie the Eagle Edwards and doctor and broadcaster Dr Kevin Fong

Doors will open at 6.15pm on Thursday for drinks, with the event starting at 7pm.

Tickets are free and available on a first come, first served basis.