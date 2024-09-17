Menzies Roofing Company sponsors Stamford AFC Under 16s Reds
An under 16s football team has welcomed new sponsors for the upcoming season.
Stamford AFC Under 16s Reds has been given new tops from Menzies Roofing Company.
Coach Gavin Parker said: “We are super grateful for the support from Stuart Menzies whose sponsorship has funded our shirts for the upcoming season.
“It’s great to link up with a local company and we now hope to make him proud in the upcoming season.”
The team plays in the Peterborough and District Division 1.