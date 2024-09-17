An under 16s football team has welcomed new sponsors for the upcoming season.

Stamford AFC Under 16s Reds has been given new tops from Menzies Roofing Company.

Coach Gavin Parker said: “We are super grateful for the support from Stuart Menzies whose sponsorship has funded our shirts for the upcoming season.

Front row left to right: Gavin Parker (coach), George Davies, Dan Doyle, Marley Regis Parker, Gethan Flint, Stuart Menzies, Louie MenziesBack row left to right: Casper Bateman, Adam Burkett, Will Harris, Freddy Cahill, Kallum Whitbread, Sam Morley (assistant coach)

“It’s great to link up with a local company and we now hope to make him proud in the upcoming season.”

The team plays in the Peterborough and District Division 1.



