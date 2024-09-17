Home   Stamford   News   Article

Menzies Roofing Company sponsors Stamford AFC Under 16s Reds

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 17 September 2024

An under 16s football team has welcomed new sponsors for the upcoming season.

Stamford AFC Under 16s Reds has been given new tops from Menzies Roofing Company.

Coach Gavin Parker said: “We are super grateful for the support from Stuart Menzies whose sponsorship has funded our shirts for the upcoming season.

Front row left to right: Gavin Parker (coach), George Davies, Dan Doyle, Marley Regis Parker, Gethan Flint, Stuart Menzies, Louie MenziesBack row left to right: Casper Bateman, Adam Burkett, Will Harris, Freddy Cahill, Kallum Whitbread, Sam Morley (assistant coach)
Front row left to right: Gavin Parker (coach), George Davies, Dan Doyle, Marley Regis Parker, Gethan Flint, Stuart Menzies, Louie MenziesBack row left to right: Casper Bateman, Adam Burkett, Will Harris, Freddy Cahill, Kallum Whitbread, Sam Morley (assistant coach)

“It’s great to link up with a local company and we now hope to make him proud in the upcoming season.”

The team plays in the Peterborough and District Division 1.


