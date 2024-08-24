Former Stamford pro footballer Seth Burkett joins Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate in new book
A hot sporting debate about who is the greatest player of all time is explored in a new book by a footballer turned author.
Former Stamford AFC defender Seth Burkett has co-authored children’s sports book, The Football Goat: Messi v Ronaldo with Matt Oldfield.
The question to define which of the footballing titans Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tops the lot divides opinion, with both laying strong claims to the title.
“What we find is that people tend to have their favourite, but don't always have the best arguments as to why,” said Seth.
“So this book looks to equip them with every argument they need, analysing Messi and Ronaldo's character, skills, stats and contribution to the game.”
Seth played for the Daniels for four years before turning professional with Brazilian club Sorisso and then in Sri Lanka.
Having written about his own exploits in The Boy in Brazil, which was shortlisted for a national award, Seth has had more than 10 books published and has twice been shortlisted in national sports book awards.
“The book came about from a school visit,” he said.
“I do lots of author workshops in schools and always get the same question from kids: who's the GOAT?
“So, along with Matt, we decided to try and answer that question.
“It was great fun to write and I'm really excited to see it out in the wild!”