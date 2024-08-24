A hot sporting debate about who is the greatest player of all time is explored in a new book by a footballer turned author.

Former Stamford AFC defender Seth Burkett has co-authored children’s sports book, The Football Goat: Messi v Ronaldo with Matt Oldfield.

The question to define which of the footballing titans Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tops the lot divides opinion, with both laying strong claims to the title.

Seth and Matt have attempted to add reason and evidence to this emotive debate

“What we find is that people tend to have their favourite, but don't always have the best arguments as to why,” said Seth.

“So this book looks to equip them with every argument they need, analysing Messi and Ronaldo's character, skills, stats and contribution to the game.”

Seth played for the Daniels for four years before turning professional with Brazilian club Sorisso and then in Sri Lanka.

Seth Burkett played a season as a pro footballer in Sri Lanka

Having written about his own exploits in The Boy in Brazil, which was shortlisted for a national award, Seth has had more than 10 books published and has twice been shortlisted in national sports book awards.

“The book came about from a school visit,” he said.

“I do lots of author workshops in schools and always get the same question from kids: who's the GOAT?

Seth with co-author Matt Oldfield

“So, along with Matt, we decided to try and answer that question.

“It was great fun to write and I'm really excited to see it out in the wild!”