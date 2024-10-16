A choir of 50 singers performed a charity concert having met only a few hours earlier.

The Big Sing was the brainchild of Brooke Peverell, who runs community choirs in Stamford and Oundle.

She invited people to turn up at Stamford School Hall in St Paul’s Street on Saturday morning for a day’s rehearsal, followed by an evening concert in support of mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford.

The invitation was taken up by 50 people, some keen singers, others simply keen to try something new.

And by 7pm they were ready to perform nine songs ranging from ELO’s All Over the World through to Chiquitita by Abba.

Brooke conducted, with a handful of singers performing solos while others sang lyrics and harmonies.

The result was a powerful performance that had the audience humming along, and an arrangement of Greg Gilpin’s ‘Why We Sing’ was illustrated with photographs of people known and loved by those involved,

Speaking between songs, Brooke said they had no idea who was going to turn up but that everyone had given it their all in rehearsals and the performance.

Thanking Sue Wimpeney, Claire Franklin-Davis and Lucy Elder, who helped her organise the day, Brooke added: “Anyone involved in the planning and delivery of an event of this size will be aware of what it takes to make it a success.”

Guests at the event included mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke and his deputy, Amanda Wheeler, and deputy lord lieutenant of Lincolnshire William Webb.

Brooke Peverell and the Big Sing choir in Stamford School's hall

Following the concert, Mr Webb told the audience and choir: “Gareth Malone I am not, but I admire your for your ambition and dedication, and thank you for the power of music you have shown to us all.”

A video showing the work of MindSpace was also played at the concert. Money was raised for the charity through people reserving places in the choir, ticket sales to be in the audience and a retiring collection.