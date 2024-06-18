A former town councillor standing as a Reform UK party candidate in London has called the King ‘weak’ and questioned his loyalty.

Angela Carter-Begbie, from Stamford, has hit national headlines for a number of posts on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

National newspaper The Times has reported that she questioned the King’s loyalty to Britain, saying it was “about time King Charles show where he truly lye (sic)”, and said she was “not a fan”.

Former Stamford Town Councillor Angela Carter-Begbie

The candidate, who is standing for Reform UK in the new seat of Queen’s Park and Maida Vale in north west London, also replied to an article posted by GB News about the King receiving cards from young fans to say that he is under the WEF, referring to the World Economic Forum, which organises meetings of world political and business leaders.

According to The Times, she has promoted several conspiracy theories online including that the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers was an “inside job” and that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout was “like the Holocaust”.

In response to being approached for a comment by a journalist from The Times, Angela posted on X: “You are allowed an opinion.

This story is going on X about me later today. Tom says if I don’t reply it be a no comment. My reply is this -

Nothing to decline. That is your opinion and you are entitled to your opinion. It’s called #freespeech this is what the party is against cancel culture, pic.twitter.com/wgLzvyhdkx — Angela Carter-Begbie (@Angela_C_Begbie) June 18, 2024

“Years ago you would agree to disagree then go for a drink and have a laugh.

“This younger generation have missed out.

“I would love to see it back again.”

Angela, a holistic therapist, stood as an independent for Lincolnshire County Council in 2021 and as a Reform candidate for South Kesteven District Council and Stamford Town Council last year. She was unsuccessful.

Most recently she put her name forward in a co-option for Stamford Town Council in October 2023, following the resignation of Bob and Sue Sandall, but was not selected by councillors.

In 2017 she featured in an episode of Channel 5’s Rich House, Poor House.

Other candidates standing for the Queen's Park and Maida Vale constituency are Liberal Democrat’s Helen Baxter, Labour’s Georgia Gould, Conservative’s Samia Hersi, Green’s Vivien Lichtenstein, Workers Party of Britain’s Irakli Menabde and Abby Jan Dharamsi as an Independent.

