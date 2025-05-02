Reform has claimed five South Kesteven seats on Lincolnshire County Council, but failed to knock off any of the top leaders.

Conservatives were left with six – down from 11 – while Independents kept hold of their three.

The South Kesteven count for Lincolnshire County Council elections

Conservative Martin Hill, formerly the council leader, managed to hold onto his seat of 30-years, despite a strong effort from the Reform challenger.

All the results here

Former highways boss Richard Davis also held his Grantham seat, while senior Independents Ashley Baxter, Phil Dilks and Richard Cleaver defended their seats.

However, Reform successfully managed to take five seats, helping boost its overall majority on the county council.

Mike Rudkin, who set the Lincolnshire branch of Reform up, said he was delighted with the results even if he’d been unsuccessful in gaining a seat.

Martin Hill at count

“It was just me and a few volunteers when we started four years ago, and membership has just grown and grown,” he said.

“We had fantastic results last night, and Andrea’s definitely the right person for the job. We’re finally starting to get the change Lincolnshire needs.”

Councillor Martin Hill, who ends his 20 year stint as leader, congratulated Reform but said he was “worried that the party was all soundbite, no policies”.

Richard Cleaver at the Lincolnshire County Council count in South Kesteven

He said this would be his final term on the council.

The full Lincolnshire County Council results:

Bourne North & Morton – Sue Woolley (Con) – 1261 votes

Bourne South – Kenneth Redfern (Reform) – 875 votes

Colsterworth Rural – Charlotte Vernon (Con) – 1018 votes

Deepings East – Phil Dilks (Ind) – 1019 votes

Deepings West & Rural – Ashley Baxter (Ind) – 926 votes

Hough – Ken Bamford (Reform) – 1068 votes

Folkingham Rural – Martin Hill (Con) – 1282 votes

Grantham Barrowby – Richard Litchfield (Reform) – 930 votes

Grantham East – Cain Parkinson (Reform) – 670 votes

Grantham North – Carl Peter Edgoose-Zagorskiy (Reform) – 575 votes

Grantham South – Paul Martin (Con) – 980 votes

Grantham West – Richard Davies (Con) – 787 votes

Stamford East – Kelham Cooke (Con) – 651 votes

Stamford West – Richard Cleaver (Ind) – 1279 votes

The Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral results for South Kesteven:

Sally Horscroft – Green Party, 2,591

Dame Andrea Jenkyns – Reform UK, 12,446

Marianne Overton – Lincolnshire Independents, 4,664

Jason Stockwood – Labour Party, 3,289

Rob Waltham – Conservative Party, 9,452

Trevor Young – Liberal Democrats, 1,936