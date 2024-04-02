Four men are in police custody following a serious assault.

Officers were called to Foundry Road, Stamford, in the early hours of Monday (April 1) and were told four men had attacked another, leaving him with injuries that needed hospital treatment.

A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards and an appeal launched by police to find three others.

Police have four people in custody. Photo: iStock

Today (Tuesday, April 2) a 26-year-old from Ryhall, and a 27-year-old and 20-year-old from Stamford are also in custody.

It is understood all the men were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the attack should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and put ‘Incident 41 of April 1’ in the subject line.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org