Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Four arrested after serious assault in Foundry Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:23, 02 April 2024

Four men are in police custody following a serious assault.

Officers were called to Foundry Road, Stamford, in the early hours of Monday (April 1) and were told four men had attacked another, leaving him with injuries that needed hospital treatment.

A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards and an appeal launched by police to find three others.

Police have four people in custody. Photo: iStock
Police have four people in custody. Photo: iStock

Today (Tuesday, April 2) a 26-year-old from Ryhall, and a 27-year-old and 20-year-old from Stamford are also in custody.

It is understood all the men were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the attack should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and put ‘Incident 41 of April 1’ in the subject line.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE