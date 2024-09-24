Plans to introduce evening, Sunday, and bank holiday parking charges have been withdrawn.

During a meeting on Tuesday (September 24) morning, South Kesteven District Council's cabinet voted unanimously to scrap the plans to introduce a £3 charge for parking on Sundays and bank holidays, as well as an evening charge in Stamford.

Grantham faced similar proposals, but the evening charge was set at £2.

Coun Richard Cleaver was against the introduction of evening and weekend parking charges in Stamford and Grantham

The revised car parking tariff structure was first discussed on January 18, but later faced a petition from Coun Amanda Wheeler (Liberal Democrat) opposing the charges, which received 2,859 signatures.

While the additional charges were withdrawn, proposed increases to tariffs were agreed, along with the introduction of two hours of free parking in short-stay and three hours of free parking in long-stay car parks from Monday to Wednesday between December 2 and December 24 in both Stamford and Grantham.

During the meeting, Coun Richard Cleaver (Independent), cabinet member for property and public engagement, said: "We have listened to the informal feedback that we have received from a number of stakeholders and the papers in front of you today reflect our response.

"It needs to be noted that the parking charges have not been increased in the last two and a half years, during which time there has been at least a 20% increase in inflation. So doing nothing was never an option for us."

The cabinet also agreed to commission a further car parking study six months after the implementation of the new tariffs to assess their impact. Furthermore, they delegated authority to the deputy chief executive, alongside the cabinet member for property and public engagement, to review any feedback received following the publication of the intention to vary the tariffs.

The agreed parking charge alterations include:

Stamford short stay

Under 30 mins: remove this option

Up to 1 hr: increase from £1.30 to £1.50

Up to 2 hrs: increase from £2 to £2.50

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £4.50

Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.40 to £8

Stamford long stay

Up to 2hrs: increase from £2.60 to £3

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £3.50 to £4

Over 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £5

Grantham short stay*

Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free

Up to 2 hrs: increase from £1.90 to £2

Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £4.10 to £2.50

Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.30 to £7

*These exclude Wharf Rd and Welham St, but Conduit St would be redesignated as short stay

Wharf Road, Grantham

Up to 2 hrs: free

Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £8 to £2.50

Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5

Welham Street, Grantham

Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free

Up to 3 hrs: decrease from £2.50 to £1.50

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £1.70 to £1.90

Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5

Season tickets

Stamford (weekdays only) could be priced £140 for four months and £265 for six months.

Grantham (weekdays only) could be priced £135 for four months and £260 for six months.