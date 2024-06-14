A free event to promote wellness is taking place early next month.

Looking at everything from gut health through to building emotional resilience, the event at Stamford Arts Centre introduces a mind and body programme appropriate for all.

Johanna Thompson and Amanda Whitehead from The Wellness Clinic Community Interest Company (CIC) will share their insight into holistic mind and body methods to enjoy better health.

Wellness event speakers, clockwise from top left: Amanda Whitehead, Rosalyn Palmer, Johanna Thompson and Peter Ison

Their talks include, from 1.10pm, information on methods to improve lifestyles, including how to maintain a healthy digestive system and increase wellbeing through simple changes to food choices and daily habits.

Peter Ison will talk about mindfulness techniques from 3.45pm.

Johanna said: “We are excited to be part of a line up of expert speakers who are leaders in their respective fields. Their knowledge and experience will provide valuable insights and practical advice for attendees.

“We will be demonstrating different ways that can help you make some small, effective changes to your daily and weekly routine to create a more healthy, happy life.”

Amanda added that they hope the wellness event in Stamford will be educational, practical enough for people to take away steps they can easily follow, and put people in touch with others who can help and support them in better health and wellness.

The event, which is hosted by Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac), is free and open to all from 1pm to 4.30pm on Friday, July 5, at Stamford Arts Centre Ballroom in St Mary’s Street, Stamford.