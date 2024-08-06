Free weekend parking and financial support for pop-up shops have been put forward as ways to protect the future of Lincolnshire’s high streets.

The Federation of Small Businesses has outlined measures which should be introduced by local authorities and the government to safeguard town centres.

Councils are being urged to introduce free parking on at least two Saturdays and two additional days each month to increase footfall. They should also set aside a pot of money to support pop-up and temporary-use initiatives to help new businesses get off the ground.

Stamford High Street

Further suggestions include the introduction of loyalty schemes, the appointment of high street managers in each town to bring businesses together, the creation of an annual promotion plan and the provision of accessible public toilets.

The recommendations were made in a new report published on Monday (August 5) in response to a national survey of small business owners.

Development manager for the FSB, Katrina Pierce, said: “It’s important that small firms across Lincolnshire, especially our market towns of Stamford, Spalding and Grantham, are provided with the right environment, infrastructure and flexibility to be successful – and in turn help grow our local economy.

A Google Maps view of Grantham High Street

“From the core high street issues of business rates, parking and transport to more innovative asks, this report sets out a raft of recommendations to try to revive our town and city centres and ensure our small businesses are well supported.

“Local authorities here in Lincolnshire can play a pivotal role in improving the experience of a high street, encouraging more people to visit, shop and invest there, and we look forward to working closely with them.”

She added: “Our high streets have been through many changes and will continue to evolve - and that’s why it’s so important that the small businesses at their heart are well-equipped for the future.”

The “Future of the High Street” report was drawn up in response to a survey of small businesses across the country.

Spalding town centre

Seventy per cent of those who responded had seen retail stores close on their local high street. A further 64% reported the closure of hospitality businesses, 62% had seen banks close and 20% had lost entertainment venues.

Two thirds of respondents said their local high street has small units standing empty and 28% have large empty units.

The FSB has also set out national recommendations to help small businesses to thrive. It suggests the government should increase the small business relief rate from £12,000 of rateable value to £25,000, streamline and speed up the allocation of levelling up funds and establish a national fund to help set up banking hubs in towns across the country.

What steps do you think are needed to protect our high streets? Share your views in the comments below or email news@lincsonline.co.uk

