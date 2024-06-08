School friends will take a leap of faith together when they take on a charity skydive later today.

Former Stamford High School pupils Charity Stow, Eilidh Doig and Amelia Findlay will complete the stunt to raise money for the Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

The funds they raise will go towards different hospital projects including an arts appeal and palliative care.

Charity said: “We don’t get to see each other that often so it will be nice to come together and do something fun for such a good cause.

“We’re all quite nervous about taking a step into the unknown but we’re looking forward to sharing the experience with each other.”

Charity, 24, lives in Nottingham and works as a fundraiser for the hospitals charity. Eilidh now lives in Uppingham and works in digital marketing while Amelia works for Amazon and is based in Scunthorpe.

Their skydive will take place today (Saturday, June 8) at Langar Airfield. Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/team/stamfordskydivers

Eilidh, 24, admits she is scared of heights and big rides. She said: “Having undertaken many adventures together over the years, from Duke of Edinburgh expeditions to rescue missions on Croatian Islands, this is our biggest challenge yet.

“The money I raise will go towards funding additional nursing posts and bereavement counsellors for Hayward House Hospice, and a new reception area with garden access to make the house more welcoming.”

Amelia, 24, added: “Anything people are able to give will make a huge difference.”