Whether or not you subscribe to the belief that school days are the best days of your life, there’s no denying that most of us enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Nostalgia is big business and accommodation provider Danny Letts has taken that on board with his latest refurbishment project.

Having added a former school boarding house to his portfolio of properties, Danny used education as his inspiration for the decor.

The property is located in Stamford

In the recently acquired Wothorpe House in Stamford, gym benches have been turned into shelving while the living room - aptly named the headmaster’s office - features gym vaults as tables and an old school desk. Graduation gowns, mortar boards and a cane complete the look.

Danny, the owner of Peterborough-based Belmont Properties, said: “There’s been a lot of interest from people passing by while we’ve been refurbishing the house and lots of them were keen to tell us about the history of the property.

“As a company we specialise in short to medium-term accommodation and all of our properties are a little bit quirky. People love the nostalgia of a project like this.

The former boarding house is now available to rent

“I spent most of my school days in the headteacher’s office and this property definitely sparks memories for me.”

Wothorpe House is owned by Burghley Estates and was most recently used by Stamford School as a boarding house. The building pre-dates 1833 and has also been used as a forge.

Sited off Wothorpe Road in Stamford, it is a four-bedroom property which can be divided to offer a one-bedroom apartment and a separate three-bedroom house. Its garden has views of St Martin’s Church.

Since taking on the lease earlier this year, Danny has had fun scouring antiques shops and online selling sites to source quirky props for his school-themed retreat. He was particularly lucky to come across someone who was clearing a school and snapped up a bargain when the seller realised there wasn’t a huge demand for dusty old gym furniture.

An old gym bench has been transformed into a clothes rail

Wothorpe House is now available for bookings through Belmont Properties and other online booking sites. The company also has properties to rent in Oakham, Market Deeping and Peterborough.

The school-themed bedroom

Gym benches have been repurposed

The garden

The St Martins room

The living room

The refurbished kitchen

Room names are inspired by Stamford School

Wothorpe House dates back more than 200 years

What do you think of the transformation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.