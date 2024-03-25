A pub landlady is hosting an action-packed weekend with the memory of a 14-month-old boy at its heart.

Visitors to The Millstone Inn in Ryhall will have plenty to keep them entertained this Easter weekend as Sophie Burkhill sets out to raise money for a good cause.

The weekend’s events will be hosted in memory of Tommy Rodgers from Stamford who died in January after he was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease.

All proceeds from the event will go to Societi - an organisation which seeks to raise awareness of the condition.

Sophie said: “No parent should have to go through what Tommy’s parents have gone through. Kawasaki Disease isn’t very well known but we could save another child’s life by raising awareness. I’d like people to come along and have fun and show their support for the charity in Tommy’s memory.”

The fun starts on Friday evening with music from The Herbie Lamb Quartet Jazz Band at 5pm. Triple Seven will perform on Saturday at 8pm with more live music from Jordon Poole on Monday (April 1) at 3pm.

A family fun day will take place on Sunday. It will start with a duck race at midday followed by a barbecue, Easter egg hunt, an appearance from the Easter Bunny, a disco bouncy castle and a magic show at 3pm. Tommy’s parents, Katie Young and Dan Rodgers, will also be selling charity merchandise.

Entry to the duck race is £1 per duck which must be bought in advance from the pub in Bridge Street.

Staff will continue to support Societi as the pub’s charity of the year.