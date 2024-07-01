Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fete on Barrowden Village Green included duck race, bake off and market stalls

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 01 July 2024

A village fete provided wholesome fun for people of all ages.

A fete was held at Barrowden Village Green on Saturday afternoon (June 29) offering food, games, stalls and competitions.

A duck race in the village pond proved popular and competition was fierce in the ‘Great Barrowden Bake Off’.

Joss Nicholas and Harvey Ratcliffe help out in the duck race. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Joss Nicholas and Harvey Ratcliffe help out in the duck race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rebecca Jordan, who is part of the organising committee, described the day as brilliant.

She added: “The fete was a wholesome community event with tea, cake and friends.
“It was a classic village idyllic afternoon.”

The fun continued into the evening with a party in The Exeter Arms pub, which 150 people attended.

Happy Tuesdays band. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Happy Tuesdays band. Photo: Chris Lowndes
John Hennessy with his nipper car and organiser Matthew Rumbelow. Photo: Chris Lowndes
John Hennessy with his nipper car and organiser Matthew Rumbelow. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Helpers and organisers. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Helpers and organisers. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Harvey Ratcliffe and Joss Nicholas help out in the duck race. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Harvey Ratcliffe and Joss Nicholas help out in the duck race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Are you holding an event? Let us know in



Human Interest Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE