A village fete provided wholesome fun for people of all ages.

A fete was held at Barrowden Village Green on Saturday afternoon (June 29) offering food, games, stalls and competitions.

A duck race in the village pond proved popular and competition was fierce in the ‘Great Barrowden Bake Off’.

Joss Nicholas and Harvey Ratcliffe help out in the duck race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rebecca Jordan, who is part of the organising committee, described the day as brilliant.

She added: “The fete was a wholesome community event with tea, cake and friends.

“It was a classic village idyllic afternoon.”

The fun continued into the evening with a party in The Exeter Arms pub, which 150 people attended.

Happy Tuesdays band. Photo: Chris Lowndes

John Hennessy with his nipper car and organiser Matthew Rumbelow. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Helpers and organisers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Harvey Ratcliffe and Joss Nicholas help out in the duck race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

