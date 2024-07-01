Fete on Barrowden Village Green included duck race, bake off and market stalls
A village fete provided wholesome fun for people of all ages.
A fete was held at Barrowden Village Green on Saturday afternoon (June 29) offering food, games, stalls and competitions.
A duck race in the village pond proved popular and competition was fierce in the ‘Great Barrowden Bake Off’.
Rebecca Jordan, who is part of the organising committee, described the day as brilliant.
She added: “The fete was a wholesome community event with tea, cake and friends.
“It was a classic village idyllic afternoon.”
The fun continued into the evening with a party in The Exeter Arms pub, which 150 people attended.
