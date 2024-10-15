Ten years on from a kidney transplant a fundraiser has thanked the team who cared for her.

Margaret Ball from Bourne has handed over a cheque of £3,000 to the team on ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital.

Since having a kidney transplant in July 2014, Margaret has held tabletop sales, charity discos and raffles.

After sharing her story she also received donations from earthworks company JJ MAC for and George's Fish Bar bringing the total to £3,000.



