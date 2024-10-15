Bourne fundraiser hands over cheque to ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital
Published: 17:25, 15 October 2024
Ten years on from a kidney transplant a fundraiser has thanked the team who cared for her.
Margaret Ball from Bourne has handed over a cheque of £3,000 to the team on ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital.
Since having a kidney transplant in July 2014, Margaret has held tabletop sales, charity discos and raffles.
After sharing her story she also received donations from earthworks company JJ MAC for and George's Fish Bar bringing the total to £3,000.