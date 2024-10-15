Home   Stamford   News   Article

Bourne fundraiser hands over cheque to ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:25, 15 October 2024

Ten years on from a kidney transplant a fundraiser has thanked the team who cared for her.

Margaret Ball from Bourne has handed over a cheque of £3,000 to the team on ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital.

Since having a kidney transplant in July 2014, Margaret has held tabletop sales, charity discos and raffles.

Margaret Ball from Bourne donated £3,000 ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital

After sharing her story she also received donations from earthworks company JJ MAC for and George's Fish Bar bringing the total to £3,000.


