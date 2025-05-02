A new restaurant offering a fusion of food styles and cultures has opened in a former Nepalese eatery.

Namrata Devkota opened the doors to E La Lounge for the first time in Stamford last month to run alongside its sister restaurant Ayka, in Grantham.

E La Lounge is named after one of Namrata’s daughters, Elara, and has set up home in the former Kanchhi restaurant in Broad Street.

Curries form a staple part of the menu

The menu also promises a Mediterranean feel with a Spanish and Italian dishes

“People have loved what we do in Grantham, so we wanted to bring that to the community in Stamford, too,” said Namrata.

While retaining curries on the menu, E La has a Mediterranean influence, offering tapas, small plates and pasta.

Handcrafted cocktails are also available for those who fancy dropping by for a drink, while a grill is soon to be added to boost the Mediterranean and Asian dishes.

E La Lounge doubles up as a restaurant and cocktail lounge

There's a uniquely Asian influence in the decor

“People don't fancy the same thing every day, so we want them to come to E La Lounge for everything they want, really,” Namrata said.

“If we have options for pasta and grills and curries, and a little a bit of small plates and tapas, we thought that would really change the atmosphere as well.

“I wanted people with different tastes to come together and and enjoy under the same roof.

E La Lounge opened last month

E La Lounge, in Broad Street

“It's kind of a fusion that goes really well together.”

The E La Lounge is open from 5pm from Tuesday to Friday and from noon on Saturday and Sunday.