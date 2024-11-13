A lorry driver scooped a life-changing £82,000 on a hit BBC game show.

Tiago Rodrigues from Oakham was one of the three contestants to appear on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel on Saturday (November 9).

Tiago and his family are regular viewers of the BBC show so his wife Rebecca put his name forward.

Tiago Rodrigues appearing on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel. Photo: BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

The father-of-two said: “I did an audition to please her but never in a million years did I think I would appear on the show.

“According to her, I’m the smartest out of the two of us, which I can’t dispute.”

The game show involves three contestants answering quiz questions with the help of seven celebrities sitting around a large wheel.

Tiago Rodrigues with wife Rebecca and children TJ and Arabella

Tiago, 33, was joined by Tony Bellew, Hellen Flannagan, Josie Gibson, Anton Du Beke, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Steph McGovern and Richard Osman.

“Richard Osman is so smart so part of me was a little nervous as I didn’t want to get an easy question wrong,” Tiago said.

“Meeting Michael McIntyre was also a highlight as I’m a big fan.”

During his first round Tiago was quickly knocked from the wheel after incorrectly answering a question about heavyweight boxing.

Tiago Rodrigues with wife Rebecca and children TJ and Arabella. Photo: Gina Fernandes

But after a spin of the contestant wheel, he returned to the hot seat where he kept on a winning streak.

Among the categories Tiago faced were grime music, golf and Peppa Pig.

Tiago, who plays for Stamford College Old Boys Rugby Football Club, said: “When I got the first question wrong I didn’t feel disappointed or sad - I was just happy to be there.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel featured Jose Gibson, Helen Flanagan, Tony Bellew, Richard Osman, Steph McGovern, Anton Du Beke, Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Photo: BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

“It was a bit nerve-racking seeing the cameras, lights and celebrities but once we started talking I felt at ease.”

Saturday night’s episode hit the headlines for model and actor Helen’s answer in the money spinner round, which gives celebrities the chance to increase the contestant's cash prize by £1,000 for each question correctly answered.

If the celebrities finish a full round without a single wrong answer, they can boost the contestant's money by £10,000.

Asked to name ranks in the British Army, celebrities all passed with flying colours until it got to Helen who panicked and answered ‘Army’.

In a tense final round Tiago, with the help of TV presenter Josie, correctly answered the question ‘which Australian state has the largest land area?’ securing him the £82,000.

Tiago describes the experience as amazing and ‘right up there with having kids’.

“When I found out I had won I was ecstatic,” he said.

“It is life-changing money for me and my family.

“We will be able to do things I never thought we would be able to do.”

Recently-married Tiago plans to spend the money on a honeymoon and to take his children, three-year-old TJ and six-year-old Arabella, to his hometown of Figueira da Foz in Portugal.

Tiago, who has a passion for Christmas villages, will also be taking a trip to Gates Garden Centre in Cold Overton to add to his collection.

