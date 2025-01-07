A garden centre which was closed for five-months last year after flooding has been hit again.

Waterside Garden Centre in Baston is closed today (Tuesday, January 7) while staff clean up the mess caused by a flood.

A major incident was declared in Lincolnshire yesterday after flooding battered the county, causing widespread disruption and damage.

The team at Waterside Garden Centre ahead of the reopening earlier this year

The King Street garden centre was among properties affected, after a run off of surface water led to a high water table.

Marketing manager Katie Smith described the flooding at Waterside Garden Centre as ‘superficial’ and said staff are making good progress at getting the garden centre ready to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8).

Waterside Garden Centre was ‘wiped out’ by flooding in January last year following Storm Henk downpours and was forced to close for months while repairs were carried out.

Flooding to the west of King Street, Baston. Photo: Robin Jones

Just 12-months on, staff were nervous that yesterday’s weather would cause further devastation.

“The flood defences put in place after last year’s flood did a really good job. I think we would have been a lot worse had we not had them,” said Katie.

Last year’s flood - which in some rooms was 5ft deep - swept through the building, causing structural damage and ruining most of the stock.

The damage ran into six figures but owner Andy Parrott, who founded the business 35 years ago, was determined to reopen.

The scene at Waterside Garden Centre last January. Photo: Robin Jones

Spirits were kept high by the support of the community, which has continued throughout the year.

Katie said: “Before we were even flooded we had people checking in - it’s really kind they think of us.

“We’ve put out social media posts which have had really wonderful responses.

“People love this place and know the people who work here.”



