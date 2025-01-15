A mum-of-two brought smiles to children spending the Christmas period in hospital.

Polly Hurst-Taylor from Stamford collected and donated 192 presents to the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Polly said: “For that many presents to be donated is incredible - it speaks volumes.

Polly Hurst-Taylor with son Caden dropping off the presents at Peterborough City Hospital

“At a time when people are already spending money left, right and centre the generosity shines through.”

The donation ensured patients on the ward had a present and any toys left over are used throughout the year to cheer them up during a difficult and uncertain time.

In previous years second-hand donations were accepted but Peterborough City Hospital recently changed its criteria and only allows new presents.

Despite this, Polly collected more gifts than last year from individuals and businesses.

Children from Ryhall Primary School also held a fundraiser to raise money for presents.



