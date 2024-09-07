For those who aren’t at Burghley on Saturday afternoon, live entertainment is available for a much lower price.

Glastonburghley is in its 10th year of music and money-raising for good causes, and is taking place this afternoon (Saturday, September 7) at the Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street, Stamford.

There will be live music from 1pm until 11m from Jam Room, Indigo Child, Hopdogs, Stiff Cats, Listen Like Thieves, The Broken Society, Ages, Dan Perrin, and more.

Glastonburghley 2024. Pictured is Nick Harding

Nick Harding, who has sung and played guitar at Glastonburghley in previous years, said: “This is a cracking event with a great variety of music, plus the bar will be open throughout the afternoon and evening.

“All the musicians give up their time for free, so in return we would like anyone coming along to make a donation to our chosen charity.

“Over the years this event has raised thousands of pounds for causes close to our hearts.”

This year’s Glastonburghley is raising money for Cancer Research UK and there is a specific JustGiving page for donations at tinyurl.com/Glastonburghley24

People can also make cash donations at the event.