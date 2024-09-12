A music festival now in its 10th year raised more than £1,600 for a cancer charity.

Glastonburghley took place at The Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street, Stamford, featuring bands and soloists singing well-known covers and some original material too.

The music kept pub-goers entertained from 1pm until 11pm on Saturday last week (September 7) and featured Jam Room, Indigo Child, Hopdogs, Stiff Cats, Listen Like Thieves, The Broken Society, Ages, and Dan Perrin.

Nick Harding, who sang a string of punk-era classics, said: “Glastonburghley is a cracking event with a great variety of music,” adding that the musicians gave up their time for free and the bar staff worked exceptionally hard to keep people in good voice.

The event raised more than £1,600 for Cancer Research UK and people can still donate at tinyurl.com/Glastonburghley24

John Burton, lead singer from Listen Like Thieves, raises a glass at Glastonburghley 2024

Nick Harding sings with Michael Barker on bass guitar, Ben Barker on lead guitar and Sam Barker on drums

If you have an event coming up, let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk