Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Glastonburghley at The Lord Burghley Pub in Broad Street, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:13, 12 September 2024

A music festival now in its 10th year raised more than £1,600 for a cancer charity.

Glastonburghley took place at The Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street, Stamford, featuring bands and soloists singing well-known covers and some original material too.

The music kept pub-goers entertained from 1pm until 11pm on Saturday last week (September 7) and featured Jam Room, Indigo Child, Hopdogs, Stiff Cats, Listen Like Thieves, The Broken Society, Ages, and Dan Perrin.

Nick Harding, who sang a string of punk-era classics, said: “Glastonburghley is a cracking event with a great variety of music,” adding that the musicians gave up their time for free and the bar staff worked exceptionally hard to keep people in good voice.

The event raised more than £1,600 for Cancer Research UK and people can still donate at tinyurl.com/Glastonburghley24

John Burton, lead singer from Listen Like Thieves, raises a glass at Glastonburghley 2024
John Burton, lead singer from Listen Like Thieves, raises a glass at Glastonburghley 2024
Nick Harding sings with Michael Barker on bass guitar, Ben Barker on lead guitar and Sam Barker on drums
Nick Harding sings with Michael Barker on bass guitar, Ben Barker on lead guitar and Sam Barker on drums

If you have an event coming up, let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk

Charity News Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE