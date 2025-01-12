Council planning officers have given their approval for 50 new homes to be built on the edge of a town.

Plans for a development next to the town cemetery off Stoke Doyle Road in Oundle were first put forward by developer David Wilson Homes in 2019 followed by a full planning application to North Northants Council in 2021.

The development is planned for 2.37 hectares of land about 700m from the centre of Oundle, and includes off-street parking spaces for residents and pockets of public open space.

A CGI of the street scene. Photo: David Wilson Homes

Currently the land is being used for arable farming but in the past part of the site was allotments.

Dozens of objections against the plans were made, including concerns about flooding, increased traffic flow and the effect it would have on the future expansion of Oundle cemetery.

Following advice and comments the proposal was ‘significantly altered’ to address some of these concerns.

“This submission does not materially harm the rural setting of the cemetery and chapel and care has been taken to maintain a gentle green transition from open countryside to the settlement,” said the applicant in an amended design and access statement.

“The effect of the proposed development on the existing highways and service infrastructure has been fully investigated and evaluated.

“No excessive strain or pressures on either have come to light and as a result problems are not anticipated.”

The development was given approval by the council on December 16 and work must begin within three years.



