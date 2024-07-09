‘Going down the pub’ might not feel conducive to getting work done, but a growing number of people are making a hostelry their office HQ.

The Paten and Co Work Hub has launched in Stamford in response to the number of people wanting to use The Crown Hotel next door as an office space.

Owner of both town centre businesses, Mick Thurlby, said he was happy for people to come through The Crown’s doors for a coffee and to do a bit of work on their laptops.

Paten & Co in All Saints' Place, Stamford

But he was also concerned that those there to celebrate an occasion might feel awkward sharing a space with work conversations and people number crunching their accounts.

“If you’re having a fun lunch with friends and family, then it might feel like you’re trying to eat in an office if there are lots of people around you on their laptops and mobile phones,” said Mick.

“And similarly, those having a phone call with a client might feel bothered if the table next to them are chatting and enjoying themselves.

“People suggested they wanted an alternative, which made us think about using Paten & Co next door.”

As a result, Mick has shifted Paten and Co’s weekday opening times forward, from midday to 9am, and for £12.50 a day offers a reserved table, reliable wifi, charging sockets at each table, unlimited teas and coffees, and money off food and drinks.

“Working from home can get quite boring and feel lonely,” Mick added.

“The first day we opened early for this, we had a couple of lads come in who had met previously elsewhere in town, because they do their jobs in a similar way.

“They’re now regulars here, and we have about 70 people a week coming along to have a change of environment.

“Generally they work on the top floor, where it’s quieter, although they’re welcome to sit wherever they want.”

A knock-on effect is that people are also coming in for a coffee during the mornings.

“Paten and Co has come a long way since it was The Periwig,” said Mick.

“Society has changed over the last 20 years and pubs need to keep up with the times.”