A solution to GP phone queues is being implemented at a surgery with about 27,000 patients.

One of people’s greatest gripes against Lakeside Stamford - now rebranded as The Stamford Surgery - has been the length of time people wait on the phone to speak to a receptionist.

But from Monday, August 12, the surgery is taking the simple step of providing a callback service, so patients can opt to receive a phone call from the surgery when they reach the top of the queue.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road, Stamford

In addition, a separate phone line is being reintroduced for prescription queries. Surgery staff still want people to order repeat prescriptions online or using the box in the surgery, but questions can be answered by pharmacists using the phone line.

The Stamford Surgery GP partners and team are taking these actions and others following the results of a survey in March completed by 1,800 patients.

Lead GP at Stamford, Dr Gavin Cattigan, said: “We had a huge number of responses to our own survey this year from patients, when compared to the previous years, so thanks to everyone who took part.

Dr Gavin Cattigan

“The feedback is hugely important, and we read all the comments to see where we could make the most difference.”

In addition to the callback service and pharmacy line, surgery staff will promote the health kiosk at the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road and provide a video to help patients to use it.

The kiosk allows people to measure their weight, height and blood pressure without an appointment, with the information helping to speed up repeat prescriptions for some medications.

The surgery is also streamlining the process for blood tests, so patients don’t have to make repeated visits.

Dr Cattigan added: “Hopefully these changes, taken in direct response to this feedback, will have a measurable effect and help keep patient satisfaction ratings on their current upward path.”

The National GP Survey, which had 118 responses relating to The Stamford Surgery, has shown a 26% increase in overall satisfaction with its service.

“We recognise there are still areas patients are worried about, such as appointment availability and continuity of care,” said Dr Cattigan.

“But with the recruitment of more GPs coming over the second half of the year, we hope this will continue to build on the positive steps we have already made.”

Patients can continue to give feedback through The Stamford Surgery Patient Participation Group.

The Stamford Surgery has a ‘requires improvement’ rating from the Government’s inspection body, the Care Quality Commission, and it is open to re-inspection at any point. There has been no recent communication from the CQC as to when this might be.

CQC inspections have rated the surgery as follows:

November 2018: Good

June 2021: Inadequate

March 2022: Requires improvement

Inspections looking at only part of the service have been carried out in between comprehensive inspections.