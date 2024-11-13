A GP surgery has regained control of its social media page after it was ‘hacked’ to look like the profile of an American patriot.

The Lakeside Healthcare Stamford page on Facebook, which about 1,500 people follow, appeared with a new profile photo, cover photo and description.

Under an artificial-looking photo of a saluting woman in military uniform were the words or name ‘Harper Glory’, which also appear in front of a sunlit Stars and Stripes flag in the cover photo.

How Lakeside Healthcare Stamford's Facebook page looked

The profile’s new description also features a US flag emoji and an American eagle, with the words: “Proudly Sharing American spirit and values | Patriotic quotes & moments | God Bless America.”

Responding on Facebook, a member of staff at Lakeside wrote: “You might know that we’ve had some issues with our Facebook page […] Now that these issues have been resolved, we thought it would be a good time to reset and reconnect. Our Facebook page is a place where we can share important information, updates, and health tips with you.”

Lakeside responded to the incident

They then reiterate guidelines about being polite, respectful and avoiding ‘personal attacks’.

A message was also posted on the surgery’s website.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford is now going by the name The Stamford Surgery, and has two sites - Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road and St Mary's Medical Centre off Wharf Road.