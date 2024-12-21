A beautiful detached stone cottage with a stunning garden is on the market.

Rose Cottage in Oundle is a superbly presented stone property, set within mature and private gardens. The cottage has comfortable accommodation set over two floors.

Rose Cottage in Oundle. Photo: Woodford & Co

The ground floor comprises an entrance porch leading into the sitting room, which is full of character. The dining room lies between the sitting room and the kitchen, which is fitted with a good range of units. Also on the ground floor are a bathroom and a good sized utility room, which can be accessed directly from the garden. A cellar is set beneath the sitting room.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, accessed from two staircases, giving a degree of flexibility in how the rooms are used.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and an ensuite shower / WC. There are two further bedrooms, one of which is currently fitted out as a study. There is also a family bathroom.

Rose Cottage in Oundle. Photo: Woodford & Co

The gardens are delightful with small lawned areas surrounded by well-stocked flower and shrub beds and maturing trees. There is a high degree of privacy. The cottage sits behind a high stone wall with a hand gate to the front garden. A path skirts the shaped lawn and leads to a South-facing terrace in front of the cottage. The lawn is surrounded by well-stocked flower and shrub beds.

The front of the house is covered in Wisteria which looks stunning when in flower. A cobbled path winds around the lawn and through a yew hedge to the garage and beyond to the rear garden. This is lawned and has flower and shrub borders. An arbour over-looks the small pond. A timber summer house that has a day bed, shelving and power connected, overlooks the lawn. The timber potting shed also has power connected.

Rose Cottage in Oundle. Photo: Woodford & Co

A gated courtyard is set beside the utility room and contains a fuel and dustbin store. A number of up-lighters have been set to enhance the evening enjoyment of the garden.

There are also normal exterior lights, as well as security lights installed. Electric gates lead from the roadside to the drive. A spacious double garage with twin, powered, roller shutter doors provides additional parking. It has double doors to the rear garden and a single door to the side. Power and light are connected. A foldaway staircase leads to the first floor where there is a useful games room which has power and light connected as well as a window in the gable.

Rose Cottage in Oundle. Photo: Woodford & Co

Rose Cottage in Oundle. Photo: Woodford & Co

Rose Cottage in Oundle. Photo: Woodford & Co

Rose Cottage in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co for £600,000. Viewings are strictly by appointment and can be arranged by calling Woodford & Co on 01832 274732 or emailing: info@woodfordandco.com