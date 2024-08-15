Pupils’ results have improved at Stamford School this year, with 11% of A-levels being awarded at A* grade.

This compares with 7% at the highest grade in 2023.

In total, 185 Year 13 pupils at Stamford School took A-levels or equivalent this summer.

Stamford School pupils are celebrating good results

The breakdown of grades compared with last year were as follows:

11% of grades are A* (7% in 2023)

38% of grades are A*/A (28% in 2023)

66% of grades are A* to B (60% in 2023)

87% of grades are A to C (80% in 2023)

99.5% of all entries resulted in a pass grade (99% in 2023)

Deputy head Dr Andrew Crookell said: “Today’s results are deeply reassuring that the focus on academic ambition is bearing fruit at Stamford.

“Our A-level and Btec results demonstrate the resilience of the pupils and the incredible commitment of the teaching staff.

“We have a strong focus for learning and the continued thirst for academic ambition is clear to see.

“Pupils have performed exceptionally well in all three sciences, maths and English literature, as well as the Btec courses. My many congratulations to them all.”

Seven pupils achieved straight A* or equivalent grades, two of which have places at ‘Oxbridge’ having both achieved four A* grades.

Forty-one pupils achieved at least three As or equivalent. This compares with 20 pupils in 2023.

Principal Will Phelan, who is leaving the school to work at a private school in Bristol this summer, said: “Firstly many congratulations to all pupils who have received their results today.

“Overall, our results are excellent. They are a testament to our hard-working pupils and the quality and quantity of support they have had from colleagues over the last two years.

“We have put a number of enhancements in place at the sixth form, ensuring pupils have balanced their studies with contributions to other areas of school life.”

He added that among the statistics for the school’s results are some inspiring performances, with pupils having made the most of all the help and support available, as well as working extremely hard.

“As I look down the list, I see many pupils who began life in our nursery or junior school who have done incredibly well and similarly those who joined at sixth form,” he said. “Congratulations to them all.”

Chris Hawkins, head of sixth form, said: “We are all exceptionally proud of our Year 13 pupils on their wonderful results.

“This cohort have worked extremely hard to achieve some super outcomes.

“At Stamford sixth form, we pride ourselves on providing a nurturing environment that balances academic challenges with personalised pastoral care and seeing that payoff is just brilliant.

“Our diverse curriculum, coupled with life skills and futures programs, ensures our pupils are well-prepared for life after Stamford.”