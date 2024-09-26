A graffiti board could be installed at a skatepark to provide a place for young people to express their creativity.

Town councillors are considering the project for the Recreation Ground in Stamford.

If they go ahead with the plans, one of the fence panels would be periodically whitewashed for people to paint over.

Stamford Recreation Ground

It is hoped the move would reduce the amount of unauthorised graffiti in the town.

The council will consider the cost, the benefits and how the board would be monitored for offensive content before making a final decision.

