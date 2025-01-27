A family-run village pub has closed.

Staff at The Jackson Stops in Rookery Lane, Stretton have served their final customers.

A spokesperson, in an answerphone message on the pub’s telephone, said that it was with ‘great sadness’ they had been ‘advised to cease trading’ as of Tuesday last week (January 21).

The Jackson Stops Inn.

“We thank you for your loyal support and wish you all the best for the future,” they added.

The Jackson Stops was run by Robert, Mandy and Richard Knowles, who between them had decades of hospitality experience.

It was previously listed in the AA Pick of the Pubs and Trip Advisor's Traveller's Choice Award.

The Jackson Stops was also Michelin recommended four years in a row and plaque awarded for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Knowles family has been contacted for a comment.



