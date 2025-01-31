Green waste collection charges are set to rise by £2 across South Kesteven in 2025/26, with the increase taking effect from April 1.

After review by the environment overview and scrutiny committee and cabinet, South Kesteven District Council has agreed to increase the cost of emptying a first green bin from £51 to £53, and all subsequent bins from £42 to £44.

The final decision was made during a full council meeting on Thursday (January 30), with the proposals incorporated into the draft budget for 2025/26.

Green waste collection costs are going up. Photo: iStock

The proposal was put forward by leader Ashley Baxter (Independent), who explained that no increase had been set for market fees, bus station departure charges, or bulky waste collections, despite a new vehicle being added to the fleet, which would "make a significant change" to the time it takes to collect bulky waste.

In December, the environment overview and scrutiny committee initially discussed a recommendation by officers for a £1 increase for both garden and bulky waste collections. However, members felt that a larger increase for garden waste would help fund both services, noting the popularity of the service with 36,000 subscriptions.

