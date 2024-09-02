A community group protesting about a proposed housing development on greenbelt held a picnic on the site to highlight what would be lost.

Protect Quarry Farm organised Sunday’s event to bring the community together and celebrate the Stamford site while demonstrating its importance as a community and environmental asset to Rutland County Council and South Kesteven District Council.

“In this day and age, it is rare to have a natural green space on our doorstep that hosts such a diversity of plant and animal species,” said group spokesperson, Carys Vaughan.

Protect Quarry Farm spokesperson Carys Vaughan. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Moreover, we need these spaces more than ever for our physical and mental wellbeing, places of sanctuary and peace in increasingly more stressful times.

“The picnic was an opportunity to unite in peaceful opposition against the foolish decision to build 650 houses and a link road on this precious site.

“We implore Rutland County Council and SKDC to look again at alternative housing options - to place environmental integrity over short-term target chasing.”

The Protect Quarry Farm picnic aimed to highlighted the site's value. Photo: Iliffe Media

The informal gathering was the latest event organised by the group which was set up in 2022 to oppose plans for a 650-home development between Casterton Road and Little Casterton - part of the 1,300-home Monarch Park estate.

As well as demonstrations and meetings, the group has also had a book published about the site, For The Love of Quarry Farm.

Last month, Rutland County Council approved Quarry Farm as a possible development site - along with six others in Rutland - as it continued to develop a new Local Plan.

Picnic goers at Quarry Farm

“We, as a community, will not stay silent as they condemn the site ruin,” Carys added.

“We ask the wider community to support our efforts and object at every opportunity: to our local leaders at RCC and SKDC, to our MP Alicia Kearns, and on the planning application itself.”