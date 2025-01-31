A theatre group will perform two musicals next month in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

Stamford Showstoppers is performing A Chorus Line and Matilda Junior at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre and you could be part of the audience.

We’ve teamed up with the group to offer a family ticket for each musical, admitting two adults and up to three children to the performance of their choice (subject to availability).

The cast of A Chorus Line. Photo: Stamford Showstoppers

A Chorus Line shines a light on the lives of gypsy dancers who turn up in their hundreds to audition for a handful of jobs on Broadway. After the first round of cuts, each remaining dancer is asked to speak about themselves which leads to revelations, confessions and redemption as their personalities are revealed.

This show is a dance extravaganza with popular songs including One Singular Sensation and the pop ballad What I Did For Love.

While A Chorus Line runs in the evenings, the children’s section of Stamford Showstoppers will perform Matilda Junior in the afternoons. It follows the story of Roald Dahl’s much-loved character who dreams of a better life away from her cruel parents. But will she find what she’s looking for at a school run by headteacher Miss Trunchbull or will she end up in The Chokey?

The cast of Matilda Junior. Photo: Stamford Showstoppers

Matilda Junior is packed with catchy songs including Naughty, When I Grow Up and Revolting Children, and is a perfect treat for the half-term holiday.

Performances of Matilda Junior will take place at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre from Wednesday, February 19 until Saturday, February 22 at 2pm each day. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £12 for under 16s.

A Chorus Line runs from Thursday, February 20 until Saturday, February 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19 or £18 for concessions. There is no age limit but some songs contain adult themes.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01780 766455 or online at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to one of these shows, just fill in the coupon below.

The deadline for entries is midday on Friday, February 7 and one winner for each show will be drawn from all the submitted coupons and entries at LincsOnline. The winners will be contacted and their details shared with theatre staff to arrange their prize.