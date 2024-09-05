People in Stamford have shaken off debts of nearly £2.5 million with the help of a support group.

The Stamford Debt Centre of Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has been running for 13 years and in that time more than 250 families have sought its help to become debt-free.

The average debt for each client or family is £10,000.

Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

Stamford CAP helps through courses such as its free money management course, which starts today (Thursday, September 5), and through its life skills course, which covers a range of household activities for people who may not have been taught these in school or in the family setting.

Simon Jary from Stamford CAP said sessions are fun as well as informative, and certainly not judgmental. Those unable to attend the courses can still seek help from the group.

Anyone interested can call him on 07952 845542.