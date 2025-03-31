Potential pilots and secondary school children looking for fun can have a taste of the high life with a cadets group.

The Royal Air Force cadets is a training ground for those who want to join the RAF later in life, or to work in the aviation industry.

It’s also a place people aged 12 and upwards can take part in a range of activities and experiences to broaden their horizons and meet other young people.

The air cadets is open to boys and girls aged 12 (and in Year 8) up to aged 17

2071 Stamford Squadron, which meets at the cadet hut off Sandringham Close, PE9 1HL, is holding an open evening on Wednesday (April 2) from 7.10pm to 8.50pm, when children and parents can come along to ask questions and find out more.

Then, on Wednesday, April 9, there will be a taster night at the cadet hut, from 6.55pm until 9.05pm.

2071 (Stamford) Squadron on parade with members of the Royal Air Force

Members of 2071 Stamford Squadron helping to open a previous year’s Mid Lent Fair

The 2071 Stamford Air Cadets received The King’s Award For Voluntary Service

For more information email oc.2071@rafac.mod.gov.uk