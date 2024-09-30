Wet weather did little to dampen the spirits of guests at RAF Wittering’s annual formal reception.

The annual formal reception, which took place on Thursday last week (September 26) provides the opportunity for engagement with RAF Wittering’s neighbours and members of the local civic community, with guests hosted by a wide range of personnel from across the station.

There were also a range of capability displays from support force which showcased the important work carried out by personnel in providing the backbone of defence operations and exercises.

Station Commander, Wing Commander Nicola Ducan, addressing the visitors to say thank you for attending. Photo: AS1 Georgia Callaway

Speaking at the reception, Station Commander, Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, highlighted the crucial role that RAF Wittering plays in supporting wider defence activities and thanked the community, for their support.

Flt Lt Emily Nixon was the project officer for the event. She said: “Despite wet weather, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the guests and hosts. The annual formal reception is an opportunity to engage with members of the local community. The evening was supported by the Officers’ Mess and its staff, who provided excellent food and outstanding service. Thank you to everyone who helped with the planning and delivery of a highly successful event.”

Some of the guests interacting with Wittering personnel. Photo: AS1 Georgia Callaway

Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, Station Commander, said: “It is always a great honour to meet and thank in person so many members of the local community, civic and charitable organisations that support us in the work that we do.

One of the visitors talking to talking some of the station personnel. Photo: AS1 Georgia Callaway

“The evening was an opportunity to celebrate our collective achievements, commitments, and partnerships, while recognising the significant role RAF Wittering and its personnel play in operations and exercises around the world.”