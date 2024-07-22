Stamford Gymnastics Club to open a training centre in Essendine in September
The next generation of gymnasts will benefit from a new dedicated training centre when it opens in September.
Gymnastics coach Mat Cooper has been granted permission to convert three storage units into a sports facility at Meadow Park Industrial Estate in Essendine.
As the head of Stamford Gymnastics Club, Mat coaches about 210 young people each week and has a waiting list of more than 300.
He has been on the lookout for his own premises for more than a year to meet the growing demand for his classes.
Mat said: “This has been a long time coming. It’s really exciting but also a bit scary to take that step from renting somewhere to taking on a lease. I’m confident we can take the club forward.”
The club currently meets during term-term at Casterton College but its timetable is limited to fit around school activities.
Once the new centre is open Mat hopes to add pre-school, teen and adult classes to the timetable. He has already contacted people on the waiting list but urged anyone else who is interested to get in touch at stamfordgymnasticsclub@gmail.com
The gym equipment is on order and work will start at the unit as soon it is delivered.