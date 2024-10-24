Spooky fun for all ages is on offer this Halloween weekend.

Stamford Town Council is unlocking the doors to one of the worst jails in Georgian history for tours this Saturday (October 26).

The cells under the town hall in St Mary’s Hill held criminals who would have appeared in the town's courtroom to receive justice and are rumoured to be haunted by an old jailer.

Stamford Town Hall

Family-friendly tours tailored to suit children aged 13 and under take place at 2pm and 3pm, followed by adult-only tours at 5pm and 6pm.

Tickets are available by calling 01780 753808 or emailing townhall@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk and and cost £5 for children and £8 per adult.

The annual Spooktacular event will take place at Stamford Recreation Ground the following day (Sunday, October 27) from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sarah Bix, Jenny Hall, Kara Williams and Lola Freeman Hall at last year’s Stamford Spooktacular event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The free event will include crafts, competitions, spooky storytelling and face painting.

Costumes are encouraged.