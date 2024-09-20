No-one deserved a break in life more than Roald Dahl’s Charlie Bucket and one of the young actors portraying him on stage this week is surely destined for success too.

Stamford Showstoppers are performing Charlie and The Chocolate Factory The Musical at the Corn Exchange Theatre and it’s everything you would hope for and more.

Two sets of children are alternating in the lead roles but for the opening night it was Otto Forkin’s moment in the spotlight. Alongside Showstoppers veteran Andrew Cleaver as Willy Wonka, Otto was undoubtedly the star of the show.

The set of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The first half of the performance introduces us to the impoverished life of Charlie and his family. There are plenty of moments to tug at the heartstrings, particularly between the boy and his mum. The whole audience was captivated by his story and I can’t be the only one to be taken in by Charlie’s charm and willing him to succeed.

In contrast to the emotion of young Charlie’s dreams, there are a few laughs too which are mostly delivered by his grandparents. These four actors did an outstanding job from the confines of their bed - it’s amazing what well-timed facial expression can do.

The second half of the show focuses on the tour of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory and the demise of Charlie’s fellow competition winners. Anyone who has read Roald Dahl’s book or seen the films will know they’re not the most likeable children and Thursday night’s cast portrayed this perfectly. I couldn’t have been happier to see the back of them - and I mean that as a compliment!

The junior cast.

Director Nicola Sandall has pulled together another spectacular show. Never one to do things by halves, she has also thrown in UV puppets, dance troops and even a ballet-dancing cow.

This Showstoppers’ performance really does transport you to a world of imagination and I’d urge everyone to book tickets before the run ends on Sunday.

Performances continue tonight (Friday, September 20) at 7pm, tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm and 7pm, and on Sunday at 11am and 3.30pm.

Tickets cost £19 and £12 for under 12s from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/charlie-the-chocolate-factory or by calling 01780 766455.

There's a chance to buy your own Wonka Bar.

