People are being invited to have their say on what new developments should look like in their communities.

South Kesteven District Council is offering residents the chance to say what is important to them in the design of new developments.

A public consultation has begun on a design code that will, once approved, set out the council’s design expectations for planning applications and also sit alongside South Kesteven’s Local Plan.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

The consultation closes on Friday, June 28 and is available at https://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/designcode

“We want to hear what is important to people about the design of new communities and neighbourhoods,” said a council spokesperson.

“It is a chance to influence how new developments will be designed.

“This is an opportunity to shape the content of the Design Code at a very early stage.”

All those taking part will also be encouraged to register their interest in attending consultation events during the second half of this year.

For a paper copy of the survey, or to request it in an alternative format or another language, call the council’s principal design officer on 01476 406470.